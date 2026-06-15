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Connections

'Funny Stuff: How Comedy Shaped American History'

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published June 15, 2026 at 8:57 AM EDT
A man with short grey hair and a grey beard stands in front of a pink wall covered in cue cards. He is pointing to a cardboard cutout of himself.
Lena McBean
/
National Comedy Center
Nate Bargatze with SNL cue cards at the National Comedy Center

12:00: What's the big deal about microplastics?

1:00: 'Funny Stuff: How Comedy Shaped American History'

Microplastics are everywhere – in our water, in our food, and in our bodies. And while they are often the subject of headlines and new stories, researchers say there’s still a lot to learn about how they may harm us. According to local experts, Rochester is a hot spot for the study of microplastics and health. This week, experts from across the country will be in town for a symposium exploring the latest research, challenges, and next steps for understanding how microplastics get into our environment and our bodies. Our guests preview that event and explain what we need to know about microplastics and protecting our health. In studio:

  • Katrina Korfmacher, Ph.D., professor of environmental medicine and public health sciences at the University of Rochester and co-director of the Lake Ontario MicroPlastics Center
  • Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 13
  • James Roussie, Ph.D., chief scientific officer and co-founder of SiMPore
  • Christy Tyler, Ph.D., professor of environmental science in the Thomas H. Gosnell School of Life Sciences at the Rochester Institute of Technology

Then in our second hour, what are the some of the most culturally significant pieces of comedy in American history? A Marx Brothers film? A Carol Burnett sketch? An infamous puffy shirt? The initial question inspires further questions: what qualifies as an important reflection of our society; how well known does the material need to be; does staying power matter? From vaudeville performers to satirists like Mark Twain to sitcoms like "Seinfeld," a new book explores the way comedy shapes how we see each other as humans and as Americans. "Funny Stuff: How Comedy Shaped American History" is a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and the National Comedy Center. This hour, we discuss some of the best comedy of all time — and its impact — with center director Journey Gunderson. Our guest:

  • Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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