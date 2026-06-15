12:00: What's the big deal about microplastics?

1:00: 'Funny Stuff: How Comedy Shaped American History'

Microplastics are everywhere – in our water, in our food, and in our bodies. And while they are often the subject of headlines and new stories, researchers say there’s still a lot to learn about how they may harm us. According to local experts, Rochester is a hot spot for the study of microplastics and health. This week, experts from across the country will be in town for a symposium exploring the latest research, challenges, and next steps for understanding how microplastics get into our environment and our bodies. Our guests preview that event and explain what we need to know about microplastics and protecting our health. In studio:



Katrina Korfmacher, Ph.D., professor of environmental medicine and public health sciences at the University of Rochester and co-director of the Lake Ontario MicroPlastics Center

Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 13

James Roussie, Ph.D., chief scientific officer and co-founder of SiMPore

Christy Tyler, Ph.D., professor of environmental science in the Thomas H. Gosnell School of Life Sciences at the Rochester Institute of Technology

Then in our second hour, what are the some of the most culturally significant pieces of comedy in American history? A Marx Brothers film? A Carol Burnett sketch? An infamous puffy shirt? The initial question inspires further questions: what qualifies as an important reflection of our society; how well known does the material need to be; does staying power matter? From vaudeville performers to satirists like Mark Twain to sitcoms like "Seinfeld," a new book explores the way comedy shapes how we see each other as humans and as Americans. "Funny Stuff: How Comedy Shaped American History" is a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and the National Comedy Center. This hour, we discuss some of the best comedy of all time — and its impact — with center director Journey Gunderson. Our guest:



Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.