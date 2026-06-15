Monroe County employment dips. Average wages increase.

While most of New York state's largest counties saw job growth to end 2025, Monroe County did not, according to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report.

Employment was down .1% in the fourth quarter of 2025, the BLS reported Friday. Erie County saw a .6% drop, while Onondaga County rose .1%.

Employment grew in nine of the state's 17 largest counties, the BLS reported Friday.

Average weekly wages, meanwhile, climbed 4% across Monroe County to end the year — putting it solidly in the bottom half of the largest counties. The average of $1,360 was below the U.S. average of $1,569, records show.

