Nazareth's psychology school to offer grad students stipends for school district internships

The School of Psychology at Nazareth University is offering a $25,000 stipend to those who enroll in their graduate program so they can explore internship opportunities.

The allowance is part of the U.S. Department of Education's School-Based Mental Health grant program, which has the goal of expanding access to school-based mental health services in suburban and rural areas.

“It allows the program to be more financially viable,” said Thomas Lappas, dean of the College of Liberal Arts, Sciences, Business, and Education at Nazareth. “It allows people who may need to move or relocate as they do these internships to have that opportunity.”

The university will offer up to 10 students in their third year of the graduate program the opportunity to intern at one of the partnering school districts. They include Franklinville Central Schools and a “consortium” of school districts in the region—mostly on the outskirts of the city.

Lappas said one of the goals is to foster a desire for the student to remain in those underserved areas upon completion of the program.

“There's a dearth of professionals in those areas,” Lappas said. “If you give somebody an early experience in those areas, they're already developing those skills, then that becomes their area of expertise.”

Lappas said the goal is to have successful mental health practitioners throughout all corners of the state.