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Connections

Behind the scenes of 'Antiques Roadshow'

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published June 16, 2026 at 8:37 AM EDT
A man and woman stand on opposite sides of a table with several statues on it. They are outside and there are crowds and white tents behind them.
Ali Cotton
/
Courtesy of Antiques Roadshow

12:00: Behind the scenes of 'Antiques Roadshow'

1:00: Special rebroadcast: American history as the country turns 250 years old

"Antiques Roadshow" is coming to the Rochester area! The popular PBS series will visit Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford on Wednesday.* Three episodes from the event will air on PBS in 2027. But first, the "Roadshow" team joins us for a special "Connections" episode with a live audience at WXXI. Our guests take us behind the scenes to explain how the show is made and why there's so much to learn from the antiques, art, and collectibles we treasure. Our guests:

  • Marsha Bemko, executive producer of "Antiques Roadshow"
  • Sam Farrell, senior producer of "Antiques Roadshow"
  • Leigh Keno, appraiser for "Antiques Roadshow"
  • Arlie Sulka, appraiser for "Antiques Roadshow"
  • Becky Wehle, president and CEO of Genesee Country Village & Museum

Then in our second hour, we bring you a special rebroadcast about the value of studying local history. Only 18% of four-year colleges require a foundational course in U.S. history or government. That could help explain why American students fare so poorly on history exams. With the country turning 250 years old, Geneseo history professor Michael Oberg is helping launch a new project: it pairs college students with historians to study both New York State history and the meaning of American independence. Can it work? More ominously, what are the costs of a poorly educated society? We discuss it with our guests:

  • Michael Oberg, Ph.D., distinguished professor in the Department of History at SUNY Geneseo
  • Beth Thomas, historian for the town of Bristol
  • Myah LaFave, recipient of the 2026 Robert Gardiner Fellowship
  • Liam DeBono, undergraduate at SUNY Geneseo and recipient of the 2024 Robert Gardiner Fellowship

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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