© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Behind the scenes of 'Antiques Roadshow'

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published June 16, 2026 at 3:41 PM EDT
Six people wearing headphones sit in front of microphones in a television studio: a man at far left has short dark hair and is wearing eyeglasses, a grey blazer and white button-down shirt and sitting at a table with a laptop on it; a woman near left has long dark hair and is wearing a black sleeveless top, black pants and beige sandals; a man left center has grey hair and is wearing a navy blazer, light blue button-down shirt, beige pants and brown shoes; a woman right center has long grey hair and is wearing a red and white patterned dress with heels; a bald man near right is wearing glasses, a navy blazer, red button-down shirt, blue pants and blue shoes; a woman far right has long brown hair and is wearing a light blue dress with brown sandals.
Jeff Coles Smith
/
WXXI News
Marsha Bemko, Leigh Keno, Arlie Sulka, Sam Farrell and Becky Wehle with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, June 16, 2026
WXXI News

"Antiques Roadshow" is coming to the Rochester area!

The popular PBS series will visit Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford on Wednesday.* Three episodes from the event will air on PBS in 2027.

But first, the "Roadshow" team joins us for a special "Connections" episode with a live audience at WXXI.

Our guests take us behind the scenes to explain how the show is made and why there's so much to learn from the antiques, art, and collectibles we treasure.

In studio:

*Please note that the "Antiques Roadshow" event in Mumford requires tickets, and all of the tickets have been distributed.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams