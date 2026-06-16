Behind the scenes of 'Antiques Roadshow'

WXXI News

"Antiques Roadshow" is coming to the Rochester area!

The popular PBS series will visit Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford on Wednesday.* Three episodes from the event will air on PBS in 2027.

But first, the "Roadshow" team joins us for a special "Connections" episode with a live audience at WXXI.

Our guests take us behind the scenes to explain how the show is made and why there's so much to learn from the antiques, art, and collectibles we treasure.

In studio:



*Please note that the "Antiques Roadshow" event in Mumford requires tickets, and all of the tickets have been distributed.