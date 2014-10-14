© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Assembly Candidate Peter Lawrence

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 14, 2014 at 3:54 PM EDT
In this hour, we talk with Peter Lawrence (R,C,I-Greece). He is a former U.S. Marshall that is now running for the 134th State Assembly district seat that was vacated by Bill Reilich when he became Greece Town Supervisor.

(Note: Lawrence's opponent, Gary Pudup (D,WF-Greece) was on an earlier edition of Connections that you can listen to by clicking here.)

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
