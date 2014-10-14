Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Assembly Candidate Peter Lawrence
In this hour, we talk with Peter Lawrence (R,C,I-Greece). He is a former U.S. Marshall that is now running for the 134th State Assembly district seat that was vacated by Bill Reilich when he became Greece Town Supervisor.
(Note: Lawrence's opponent, Gary Pudup (D,WF-Greece) was on an earlier edition of Connections that you can listen to by clicking here.)