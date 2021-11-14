-
ConnectionsNew York State has passed a budget. Legalized marijuana has garnered the most consistent headlines, but there are many other issues to discuss.Our guests…
-
New legislation could make quality childcare more affordable for working families, especially those who are low-income. Freshman New York State…
-
ConnectionsWe're joined by New York State Assemblymember Harry Bronson. Bronson gives us an update from Albany, including what he and his colleagues are working on…
-
Sarah Clark and Demond Meeks were sworn into their New York state Assembly seats Thursday. Both seats were vacant and their work started immediately.Clark…
-
Assembly member Harry Bronson held on to the Democratic line in defending his seat representing the 138th District, according to unofficial primary…
-
Demond Meeks, a labor union organizer with SEIU1199 who ran against the establishment for the Democratic line in the 137th Assembly District, has won the…
-
Sarah Clark has pulled off a big victory in the Democratic primary for the 136th Assembly District, according to unofficial primary results released…
-
Assembly member Harry Bronson, who is fighting for the Democratic nomination in Tuesday’s primary election, has filed a lawsuit in state court seeking the…
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo has set April 28 as the day for the special election in the 27th Congressional District, as well as vacant NY Senate and Assembly…
-
There were some tense moments Saturday as local Democrats gathered for making decisions on backing candidates in upcoming elections. And that tension…