Cuomo sets special election for Congressional and NY legislative seats

Governor Andrew Cuomo has set April 28 as the day for the special election in the 27th Congressional District, as well as vacant NY Senate and Assembly seats.

The 27th district is the Western NY seat previously held by Republican Chris Collins, who gave up that position last September. Collins resigned at around the time he also pleaded guilty to charges in an insider trading case.

State Senator Chris Jacobs of the Buffalo area is the Republican candidate in the special election for that congressional seat, and Nate McMurray, who ran two years ago is the Democratic candidate. Republican Party officials have complained that the April 28 date gives an advantage to the Democrats, since that is the date set for New York’s presidential primary, which is expected to feature multiple Democratic candidates.

Another special election to be held on April 28 is for the 136th NY Assembly District. Jamie Romeo has stepped down from that position to take over as Monroe County Clerk. Romeo may be facing a primary on June 23. She will serve as county clerk through the end of the year, and would have to run again in November to run for a full, four-year term.

There are at least two Democrats are seeking Romeo's Assembly seat: Monroe County Legislator Justin Wilcox and Sarah Clark, who is the deputy state director for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Cuomo also announced that two other NY Assembly seats and one NY Senate seat in other parts of the state will also be considered on April 28. The Governor has said it makes more sense to hold the special elections on the same day as the presidential primary, partly as a cost savings move because of the expense in holding separate special elections.