© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Benefits For Transgender City Employees

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 24, 2014 at 3:25 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The City of Rochester is offering benefits to transgender employees for the first time. In fact, there aren't many municipalities doing the same. Councilman Matt Haag will explain the city's reasons for the change, along with our other guests, Scott Fearing from The Gay Alliance of the Genesee Valley, and Laine Delaney, columnist for The Empty Closet.

Tags

Arts & LifetransgenderGay rights1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson