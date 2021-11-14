Gay rights

-
The Vatican recently released a statement – a "responsum," in official terms – regarding whether the Church could bless same sex unions. The responsum…
-
ConnectionsHow does LGBTQ history relate to social justice issues for the community today? Speakers at the third annual Anthony Mascioli Rainbow Dialogues will…
-
ConnectionsFinding housing can be a challenge for many older Americans, but older adults who identify as LGBTQ say it can be particularly daunting due to issues…
-
ConnectionsThe United Methodist Church announced last Friday that it plans to split the denomination over “fundamental differences” in beliefs about same-sex…
-
ConnectionsLGBTQ activist Edie Windsor was in the process of writing her memoir, "A Wild and Precious Life," when she died at the age of 88. Windsor's landmark 2013…
-
ConnectionsNew research from Pew Research Center shows that American support for same sex marriage has almost perfectly flipped in the last 15 years. In 2004, 60…
-
It has been 50 years since the Stonewall uprising in New York City, and over the weekend, the Rochester LGBTQ community and its supporters participated in…
-
ConnectionsWe sit down with people of color in the local LGBTQ community to discuss identity, how they find belonging, and how they recruit allies. Our guests share…
-
ConnectionsA young, gay activist in the United Methodist Church made headlines earlier this year when he appealed to the church to accept him and his LGBTQ peers.…
-
Connections2019 marks 50 years since the Stonewall Riots, which sparked the gay liberation movement. Next week, the Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County…