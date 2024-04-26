Coming up on Environmental Connections: Friday, April 26, 2024

First Hour: “The Uninhabitable Earth” with David Wallace-Wells

Today on Environmental Connections, we tackle the critical themes from David Wallace-Wells’ book, The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming. This episode explores the severe implications of climate change and our planet's future. We discuss the escalating threats of a warming world and explore transformative solutions to mitigate these effects. Our discussion will highlight global cooperation for environmental policies, innovative technologies to decrease carbon emissions, and systemic changes for sustainable governance and business. Join us to understand how insights from The Uninhabitable Earth can drive us toward a sustainable future. Our guest (joining remotely):



David Wallace-Wells, author and environmental journalist

Note that David is going to be a featured speaker at Monroe Community College on May 1 at 7 p.m.; WXXI is a sponsor.

Second Hour: Rewilding and how to revive nature's resilience

In the second hour, we dive into the concept of rewilding, a transformative approach to conservation that enhances biodiversity and ecological resilience. We discuss restoring wilderness areas, reintroducing keystone species, and connecting habitats to preserve genetic diversity. Our panel will cover practical rewilding applications — from large-scale projects to urban green spaces — and discuss how individuals can contribute to these efforts. Discover how embracing nature’s processes can foster a healthier planet and a sustainable future. Our guests:



Matthew Perry (joining remotely), Conservation Director at Spring Farm Cares.

Marisa Riggi, Executive Director of Western NY Land Conservancy

Janet Chaize, Vice President of the Rush Recreation and Park Association

Lorna Wright, Deputy Executive Director of Genesee Land Trust

