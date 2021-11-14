-
State lawmakers in New York voted to repeal a part of state law Tuesday that’s become known as the ‘Walking While Trans Ban,’ a part of the penal code…
-
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday reversing a ban that prohibited transgender people from serving in the military. Former President…
-
ConnectionsToday marks the 2020 Transgender Day of Remembrance, and we're joined by transgender lawmakers and activists to discuss the state of trans rights. The…
-
When the coronavirus pandemic first spread to Rochester, Penny Sterling wanted to know how she would be counted if she contracted the virus. The data…
-
An attorney for a transgender woman who sued Steuben County hopes the settlement reached in the case last week will change jail policies in the…
-
Cuomo directs hate crime task force to help investigate assault against transgender man in RochesterGovernor Andrew Cuomo directed the New York state police hate crimes task force on Wednesday to investigate an assault against a transgender man in…
-
When the first COVID-19 cases were reported in Monroe County in March, Penny Sterling was struck by a detail.The reports were broken down by a gender…
-
Tuesday marked Trans Visibility Day, and amid coronavirus precautions and social distancing, a group of transgender men of color still found a way to…
-
Six years ago, Christine Walker had never met a person like her romantic and business partner, Lore McSpadden. Not just in the lovestruck sense, but also…
-
Juli Grey-Owens is a transgender woman. She says people may be confused about that, and that's OK."Within the four walls of the forum, you can ask us…