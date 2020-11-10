Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: ROC the Future's 2020 State of Our Children report card
ROC the Future has released its annual "State of Our Children" report card. It tracks key measures of wellbeing of children and youth in the Rochester area.
Our guests discuss what the data shows when it comes to education, health, and more, and their action items going forward. Our guests:
- Jackie Campbell, director of ROC the Future at The Children’s Agenda
- Shaun Nelms, chair of ROC the Future conveners
- Stephanie Townsend, director of research and analytics for ROC the Future