Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How to address children's social, emotional, and educational needs during the pandemic
Experts in child health and education say the pandemic will have lasting effects on children's social and emotional needs and their overall wellbeing. Effective in April 2021, the Children's Institute will be ROC the Future's new anchor entity. Representatives from the two organizations say the partnership will enable them to better focus their work on the intersectionality of health and education.
We talk with them about how parents and teachers can help children navigate this unprecedented time. Our guests:
- Jackie Campbell, director of the ROC the Future Alliance
- Shaun Nelms, chair of ROC the Future, and superintendent of East High School
- Ann Marie White, executive director of the Children's Institute
- Elizabeth Devaney, director of the Whole Child Connection at the Children's Institute