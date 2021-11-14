-
ROC the Future has released its annual "State of Our Children" report card. It tracks key measures of wellbeing of children and youth in the Rochester…
Experts in child health and education say the pandemic will have lasting effects on children's social and emotional needs and their overall wellbeing.…
ConnectionsROC the Future has released its annual "State of Our Children" report card, which tracks key measures of wellbeing of children and youth in the Rochester…
A local coalition is working with Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren to ask for a new governance structure for the Rochester City School District. ROC the…
The Rochester community is seeing improvements in the annual report card that tracks key measures for children in the city, but there are still…
Are Rochester kids better off today than in 2011? That’s when a community-wide initiative called ROC The Future launched. The effort has been an…
ConnectionsROC the Future is gearing up to release its 2017 State of Our Children report. The document tracks how Rochester's children are faring "from cradle to…
Conversations are taking place in Rochester that focus on increasing the graduation rate to 90% by 2020. Some of the leaders in this effort say it may be…
It could take a decade before community agencies in Rochester are able to see the fruits of their labor in helping city kids succeed from birth to college…
A new report card is out. This one is grading the Rochester community to see how well it's doing to better prepare city kids from birth to college and…