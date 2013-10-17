A Change is Coming for City Kids, But When?

It could take a decade before community agencies in Rochester are able to see the fruits of their labor in helping city kids succeed from birth to college and career. That’s according to Leonard Brock, Alliance Director for the ROC the Future community-wide initiative. Need to Know Rochester digs into a new Report Card released by ROC the Future grading how the city is doing in helping improve student outcomes.

Also on the show, religious leaders of all denominations and faiths are coming together this weekend to advocate for under-served children in the region. And a look at Fashion Week of Rochester – its mission and its message.

