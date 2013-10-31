Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
The Graduation Conversation
Conversations are taking place in Rochester that focus on increasing the graduation rate to 90% by 2020. Some of the leaders in this effort say it may be a lofty goal, but that it's about raising expectations and changing mind-sets in the community. It's called the Grad Nation movement and it's happening in 100 cities across the country including Rochester.
To learn more about the work of Grad Nation go to: http://rocthefuture.org/ and http://www.racf.org/