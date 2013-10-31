The Graduation Conversation

Conversations are taking place in Rochester that focus on increasing the graduation rate to 90% by 2020. Some of the leaders in this effort say it may be a lofty goal, but that it's about raising expectations and changing mind-sets in the community. It's called the Grad Nation movement and it's happening in 100 cities across the country including Rochester.

http://youtu.be/BJ3WG7RtJ7o

To learn more about the work of Grad Nation go to: http://rocthefuture.org/ and http://www.racf.org/