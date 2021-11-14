-
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that the Rochester-Finger Lakes region will receive $391 million for K-12 education. The money comes from the…
The two leading plans in Washington to support children and families come from President Biden and... Mitt Romney? It's true - the Republican Senator has…
ROC the Future has released its annual "State of Our Children" report card. It tracks key measures of wellbeing of children and youth in the Rochester…
Eammon Scanlon, education policy manager for the Children's Agenda, a Rochester-based non-profit, gives the school reopening plans he’s seen mixed marks,…
Rochester City School District officials have to bridge an $81 million gap in its budget for the upcoming academic year, which means cuts are…
The Rochester Board of Education has voted in favor of Superintendent Terry Dade’s proposal to revamp the City School District’s Universal…
Superintendent Terry Dade continued his push for a revamp of the Rochester City School District’s Universal Pre-Kindergarten Program on Monday.Some…
The Children’s Agenda recently released a new report that shows there’s a growing shortage of affordable and available child care services, both locally…
Even as preschool special education providers began inking contracts with Monroe County this week, the county has continued to clarify what those…