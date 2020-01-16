Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How a shortage of child care services is impacting local families
The Children’s Agenda recently released a new report that shows there’s a growing shortage of affordable and available child care services, both locally and nationally. According to the report, Rochester has seen improvements in the availability of child care for children in pre-K, but options for infants and toddlers are increasingly difficult to find. The Children’s Agenda is calling on local, state, and federal partners to invest more in the child care system and in providers.
This hour, we discuss the report and The Children’s Agenda’s priorities. We also hear from providers and from parents who share the challenges they’ve faced finding child care. In studio:
- Pete Nabozny, director of policy for The Children’s Agenda
- Bridget Shumway, president of Generations Child Care
- Rosa Marie Curtis, mother of two, and president of Marvelous Mind Academy
- Sarah Espe, mother of a toddler
- Katie Gootee, mother of two