Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Recapping the results (so far) of the presidential election
We recap what we know at this stage about the results of the election, and what we expect to see going forward.
Our guests are local Democrats who discuss how their party has handled the election season:
- Elaine Spaull
- Larry Knox
- Nicole Hushla Re