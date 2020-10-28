Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the new exhibition, "Trust, but verify"
A new exhibition at Rochester Contemporary Art Center explores society's grappling with the post-truth era. "Trust, but verify" addresses how so-called "fake news" is affecting our present and could impact our future.
We talk to some of the artists behind the project about their work and what they hope viewers learn from it. Our guests:
- Octavio Abundez, artist
- Eric Kunsman, artist who created the Fake News Archive project
- Erica Bryant, journalist
- Bleu Cease, curator and executive director of Rochester Contemporary Art Center