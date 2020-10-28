© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Discussing the new exhibition, "Trust, but verify"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 28, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A new exhibition at Rochester Contemporary Art Center explores society's grappling with the post-truth era. "Trust, but verify" addresses how so-called "fake news" is affecting our present and could impact our future.

We talk to some of the artists behind the project about their work and what they hope viewers learn from it. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
