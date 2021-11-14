journalism

-
Connections“Can your generation distinguish reliable from unreliable information on the internet? How much do you think that matters?” The New York Times recently…
-
A new exhibition at Rochester Contemporary Art Center explores society's grappling with the post-truth era. "Trust, but verify" addresses how so-called…
-
We’re joined by journalist, author, and former “Good Morning America” co-host Joan Lunden. Lunden is the new host of WXXI’s nationally distributed medical…
-
ConnectionsOn Thursday, President Trump signed an executive order aimed at limiting liability protections for some social media companies. The move comes just days…
-
ConnectionsJournalists have debated whether to carry President Trump's daily coronavirus briefings live, or to cover them later in the day only after vetting his…
-
ConnectionsThe New York Times took some heat for its recent presidential endorsement process. Critics say it played out like an online reality show; others argued…
-
ConnectionsA growing number of American cities are losing their newspapers. One result, as noted by the New York Times, is that some cities only have student…
-
ConnectionsThis past summer, a debate erupted over allowing journalists to tweet during trials. Some local doctors urged a judge to institute a ban on social media…
-
ConnectionsWe're joined by Robert Siegel, longtime NPR host of “All Things Considered.” Siegel retired in January last year.We sit down with him to discuss his…
-
The Rochester broadcasting industry has seen several longtime journalists leave the business in recent weeks. WXXI’s Hélène Biandudi Hofer left the…