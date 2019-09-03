Connections: Hélène Biandudi Hofer and Norma Holland on the state of journalism

The Rochester broadcasting industry has seen several longtime journalists leave the business in recent weeks. WXXI’s Hélène Biandudi Hofer left the station this summer after a long career on the air to join Solutions Journalism Network. Norma Holland left WHAM-TV on August 20 after 23 years on the air at the station. She’ll begin a new career at a digital marketing company called Digital Hyve this month.

We sit down with them to discuss how the business has changed over their careers, the successes and challenges they’ve seen, and what they think is next for the future of the industry. In studio: