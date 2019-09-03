Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Hélène Biandudi Hofer and Norma Holland on the state of journalism
The Rochester broadcasting industry has seen several longtime journalists leave the business in recent weeks. WXXI’s Hélène Biandudi Hofer left the station this summer after a long career on the air to join Solutions Journalism Network. Norma Holland left WHAM-TV on August 20 after 23 years on the air at the station. She’ll begin a new career at a digital marketing company called Digital Hyve this month.
We sit down with them to discuss how the business has changed over their careers, the successes and challenges they’ve seen, and what they think is next for the future of the industry. In studio:
- Hélène Biandudi Hofer, longtime journalist at WXXI News
- Norma Holland, longtime journalist at WHAM-TV