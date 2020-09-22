Connections: Journalist and broadcaster Joan Lunden

We’re joined by journalist, author, and former “Good Morning America” co-host Joan Lunden. Lunden is the new host of WXXI’s nationally distributed medical talk show, “Second Opinion,” and she’s in Rochester this week shooting this season’s episodes.

We talk to her about her career in broadcasting, the state of journalism in 2020, her new book on aging, and about what’s on tap for “Second Opinion,” which airs in 2021. Our guest: