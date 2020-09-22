Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Journalist and broadcaster Joan Lunden
We’re joined by journalist, author, and former “Good Morning America” co-host Joan Lunden. Lunden is the new host of WXXI’s nationally distributed medical talk show, “Second Opinion,” and she’s in Rochester this week shooting this season’s episodes.
We talk to her about her career in broadcasting, the state of journalism in 2020, her new book on aging, and about what’s on tap for “Second Opinion,” which airs in 2021. Our guest:
- Joan Lunden, journalist, author, former co-host of “Good Morning America,” and current host of “Second Opinion”