Connections: Ann Lewis, candidate for the 137th Assembly District Democratic primary
We talk with Ann Lewis, who is running for the 137th District Assembly seat. Long-time Assembly member David Gantt is retiring, and there are four candidates running in the primary. We've heard from the three other Democrats, and in this segment of the program, we offer Ann Lewis equal time to discuss her platform and priorities.
