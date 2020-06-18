© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Ann Lewis, candidate for the 137th Assembly District Democratic primary

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 18, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

We talk with Ann Lewis, who is running for the 137th District Assembly seat. Long-time Assembly member David Gantt is retiring, and there are four candidates running in the primary. We've heard from the three other Democrats, and in this segment of the program, we offer Ann Lewis equal time to discuss her platform and priorities.

Our guest:

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More