Local Olympians win gold; new book on Bach; drag queen Aggy Dune

It's our weekly news roundup.

First, a gold for Team USA means a gold for Rochester! Rochester native Haley Winn and her USA women's hockey teammates beat Canada Thursday for the top spot on the podium. Winn and several of her teammates are graduates of Bishop Kearney and its select hockey program.

WXXI's Veronica Volk has been following that story and others featuring local athletes competing in Milan. She has the latest.

Then, WXXI Classical's Mona Seghatoleslami recently sat down with the author of "Bach: The Cello Suites." We bring you that interview and discuss the enduring relevance of Bach.

Finally, local drag queen Aggy Dune joins us in the studio. Her new monthly show, "Therapy," highlights queer voices. We get a preview.

