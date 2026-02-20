© 2026 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Local Olympians win gold; new book on Bach; drag queen Aggy Dune

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 20, 2026 at 5:28 PM EST
Two people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing a purple turtleneck; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a navy puffy vest, white button-down shirt, jeans and brown shoes.
WXXI News

It's our weekly news roundup.

First, a gold for Team USA means a gold for Rochester! Rochester native Haley Winn and her USA women's hockey teammates beat Canada Thursday for the top spot on the podium. Winn and several of her teammates are graduates of Bishop Kearney and its select hockey program.

WXXI's Veronica Volk has been following that story and others featuring local athletes competing in Milan. She has the latest.

Then, WXXI Classical's Mona Seghatoleslami recently sat down with the author of "Bach: The Cello Suites." We bring you that interview and discuss the enduring relevance of Bach.

Finally, local drag queen Aggy Dune joins us in the studio. Her new monthly show, "Therapy," highlights queer voices. We get a preview.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
