12:00: Local clergy returns from Minneapolis

1:00: Local Olympians win gold; new book on Bach; drag queen Aggy Dune

Several local faith leaders recently traveled to Minneapolis to protest ICE and to show solidarity with the community. We talk with them about what they witness and what they learned. In studio:



Rev. Deborah L. Hughes, Presbyterian minister

Rev. Shari Quan, lead minister of First Unitarian Church of Rochester

Rev. Dan Brockway, M.Div., Ph.D., lead pastor at Brockport First Baptist

Then in our second hour, it's our weekly news roundup. First, a gold for Team USA means a gold for Rochester! Rochester native Haley Winn and her USA women's hockey teammates beat Canada Thursday for the top spot on the podium. Winn and several of her teammates are graduates of Bishop Kearney and its select hockey program. WXXI's Veronica Volk has been following that story and others featuring local athletes competing in Milan. She has the latest. Then, WXXI Classical's Mona Seghatoleslami recently sat down with the author of "Bach: The Cello Suites." We bring you that interview and discuss the enduring relevance of Bach. Finally, local drag queen Aggy Dune joins us in the studio. Her new monthly show, "Therapy," highlights queer voices. We get a preview. Our guests:



Veronica Volk, executive producer and director of podcast strategy for WXXI Public Media

Mona Seghatoleslami, music director, host, and producer for WXXI Classical 91.5 FM

Aggy Dune, drag queen and comedian

