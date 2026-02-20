© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Local clergy returns from Minneapolis

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 20, 2026 at 8:57 AM EST
Protesters gathered Monday evening, March 31, 2025, outside City Hall to show support for Sarah Galvan, whose husband and two stepsons were pulled over by federal immigration agents a week earlier off Lyell Avenue and detained with assistance from Rochester police.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Protesters gathered Monday evening, March 31, 2025, outside City Hall to show support for Sarah Galvan, whose husband and two stepsons were pulled over by federal immigration agents a week earlier off Lyell Avenue and detained with assistance from Rochester police.

12:00: Local clergy returns from Minneapolis

1:00: Local Olympians win gold; new book on Bach; drag queen Aggy Dune

Several local faith leaders recently traveled to Minneapolis to protest ICE and to show solidarity with the community. We talk with them about what they witness and what they learned. In studio:

  • Rev. Deborah L. Hughes, Presbyterian minister
  • Rev. Shari Quan, lead minister of First Unitarian Church of Rochester
  • Rev. Dan Brockway, M.Div., Ph.D., lead pastor at Brockport First Baptist

Then in our second hour, it's our weekly news roundup. First, a gold for Team USA means a gold for Rochester! Rochester native Haley Winn and her USA women's hockey teammates beat Canada Thursday for the top spot on the podium. Winn and several of her teammates are graduates of Bishop Kearney and its select hockey program. WXXI's Veronica Volk has been following that story and others featuring local athletes competing in Milan. She has the latest. Then, WXXI Classical's Mona Seghatoleslami recently sat down with the author of "Bach: The Cello Suites." We bring you that interview and discuss the enduring relevance of Bach. Finally, local drag queen Aggy Dune joins us in the studio. Her new monthly show, "Therapy," highlights queer voices. We get a preview. Our guests:

  • Veronica Volk, executive producer and director of podcast strategy for WXXI Public Media
  • Mona Seghatoleslami, music director, host, and producer for WXXI Classical 91.5 FM
  • Aggy Dune, drag queen and comedian

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.