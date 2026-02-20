Local clergy returns from Minneapolis
1 of 2 — (foreground) Deborah L. Hughes, (background) Shari Quan and Dan Brockway with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Friday, February 20, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Lisa Friedman
Lisa Friedman
Provided
Several local faith leaders recently traveled to Minneapolis to protest ICE and to show solidarity with the community.
We talk with them about what they witness and what they learned.
Our guests:
- Rev. Deborah L. Hughes, American Baptist minister
- Rev. Shari Quan, lead minister of First Unitarian Church of Rochester
- Rev. Dan Brockway, M.Div., Ph.D., lead pastor at Brockport First Baptist
- Rev. Lisa Friedman, minister of Unitarian Universalist Church of Minnetonka, Minnesota