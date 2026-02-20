© 2026 WXXI News
Local clergy returns from Minneapolis

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 20, 2026 at 5:10 PM EST
WXXI News

Several local faith leaders recently traveled to Minneapolis to protest ICE and to show solidarity with the community.

We talk with them about what they witness and what they learned.

Our guests:

