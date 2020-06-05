Connections: Candidates for the 137th Assembly District Democratic primary

Longtime Assemblyman David Gantt has decided not to seek re-election. Gantt has held the 137th District seat for nearly 40 years. Now, four Democrats are vying for the office.

This hour, we hear from two of the candidates running in the upcoming primary:

Note: The two additional candidates in this primary race are Ernest Flagler-Mitchell and Ann Lewis. Flagler-Mitchell is unable to participate in the conversation due to an emergency; Lewis did not respond to multiple invitations.