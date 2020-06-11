Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Ernest Flagler-Mitchell, candidate for the 137th Assembly District Democratic primary
We talk with County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell, who is running in the upcoming Democratic primary for the 137th Assembly District seat, following the retirement of longtime Assemblyman David Gantt.
Flagler-Mitchell was unable to join a conversation with his opponents during a previous broadcast, so this conversation offers him equal time to discuss his platform and priorities for the district. Our guest:
- Ernest Flagler-Mitchell, candidate for the 137th Assembly District Democratic primary
*Note: A fourth candidate in the primary, Ann Lewis, has not responded the multiple invitations to join the program.