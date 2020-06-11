Connections: Ernest Flagler-Mitchell, candidate for the 137th Assembly District Democratic primary

We talk with County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell, who is running in the upcoming Democratic primary for the 137th Assembly District seat, following the retirement of longtime Assemblyman David Gantt.

Flagler-Mitchell was unable to join a conversation with his opponents during a previous broadcast, so this conversation offers him equal time to discuss his platform and priorities for the district. Our guest:

Ernest Flagler-Mitchell, candidate for the 137th Assembly District Democratic primary

*Note: A fourth candidate in the primary, Ann Lewis, has not responded the multiple invitations to join the program.