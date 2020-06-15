Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the history and importance of Juneteenth
How much do you know about Juneteenth? Our guests say it’s likely the answer is “not enough.” Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, and there have been calls to make June 19th a federal holiday.
This hour, we discuss the history of Juneteenth, its importance – especially during this current moment in our country – and the Black Lives Matter movement. Our guests:
- Gloria Johnson-Hovey, race director for the Roc Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk
- Rev. Myra Brown, pastor of Spiritus Christi Church, and founder of the Spiritus Christi Anti-Racism Coalition
- Elizabeth Osta, co-chair of the First Universalist Initiative for Racial Equity
- Mary Heveron-Smith, member of Spiritus Christi Church, and member of the Spiritus Christi Anti-Racism Coalition