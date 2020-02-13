Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Debating Governor Cuomo's paid sick leave proposal
A new proposal from Governor Cuomo has led to debate among workers and the business community. Cuomo’s plan would require businesses with at least five employees to provide a certain number of paid sick days, depending on the number of workers.
According to the state, a lack of paid sick days leads to staff showing up to work ill because they fear they may otherwise lose their jobs. But small business owners say the plan would be an additional burden on employers who are already struggling to operate with small staffs.
This hour, our guests debate the proposal and what policies they would like to see in New York State. In studio:
- Larry Knox, political and community coordinator for 1199 SEIU
- Andrew Brady, CEO of the XLR8 Team, and co-founder of the Rochester chapter of Conscious Capitalism
- Jennifer Posey, owner of Hedonist Artisan Chocolates and Ice Cream