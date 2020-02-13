© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Debating Governor Cuomo's paid sick leave proposal

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 13, 2020 at 2:35 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A new proposal from Governor Cuomo has led to debate among workers and the business community. Cuomo’s plan would require businesses with at least five employees to provide a certain number of paid sick days, depending on the number of workers.

According to the state, a lack of paid sick days leads to staff showing up to work ill because they fear they may otherwise lose their jobs. But small business owners say the plan would be an additional burden on employers who are already struggling to operate with small staffs.

This hour, our guests debate the proposal and what policies they would like to see in New York State. In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Megan Mack
