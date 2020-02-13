Connections: Debating Governor Cuomo's paid sick leave proposal

A new proposal from Governor Cuomo has led to debate among workers and the business community. Cuomo’s plan would require businesses with at least five employees to provide a certain number of paid sick days, depending on the number of workers.

According to the state, a lack of paid sick days leads to staff showing up to work ill because they fear they may otherwise lose their jobs. But small business owners say the plan would be an additional burden on employers who are already struggling to operate with small staffs.

This hour, our guests debate the proposal and what policies they would like to see in New York State. In studio: