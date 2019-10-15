Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: What does it mean to be an ethical business in 2019?
The Rochester Area Business Ethics Foundation has announced its 2019 ETHIES winners. The annual event seeks to honor companies that conduct business in a way that is ethical.
What does it mean to be an ethical business in 2019? Capitalism itself is under fire on the campaign trail, with calls for reform of various kinds. We talk to the winners and some of the board members:
- David Pritchard, president of Gorbel Inc.
- Stephen Schwarz, managing partner of Faraci Lange
- Ray Shady, member of the board for the Rochester Area Business Ethics Foundation
- Bob Whipple, member of the board for the Rochester Area Business Ethics Foundation, and CEO of Leadergrow Inc.