Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Business Ethics
Recently, the ETHIEs were awarded. What are they? They’re awards given to Rochester area businesses and organizations that operate ethically. What exactly makes good business ethics and how does one get nominated, or win, an ETHIE?
We talk business ethics with:
- Alan Ziegler, a member of the Rochester Area Business Ethics Foundation Board of Directors
- Dom Genova, owner of Genesee Valley Motors and recipient of a 2014 ETHIE award
- Bill Pollock, founder, president, and CEO of Optimation Technology