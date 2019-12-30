© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Lesli Myers-Small on her new role in the State Education Department

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 30, 2019 at 2:40 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The superintendent of the Brockport Central School District is taking on a new role. Lesli Myers-Small will join the State Education Department in early January as an assistant commissioner of school reform and innovation. Her responsibilities will include overseeing turnaround efforts at low-performing schools, including those in the Rochester City School District.

Myers-Small joins us in studio this hour to discuss her achievements in Brockport and her goals for her new role. Our guest:

  • Lesli Myers-Small, outgoing superintendent of the Brockport Central School District, and incoming assistant commissioner of school reform and innovation at the New York State Department of Education

Tags

Arts & LifeRCSDRochester City School Districteducation1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More