Connections: Lesli Myers-Small on her new role in the State Education Department
The superintendent of the Brockport Central School District is taking on a new role. Lesli Myers-Small will join the State Education Department in early January as an assistant commissioner of school reform and innovation. Her responsibilities will include overseeing turnaround efforts at low-performing schools, including those in the Rochester City School District.
Myers-Small joins us in studio this hour to discuss her achievements in Brockport and her goals for her new role. Our guest:
- Lesli Myers-Small, outgoing superintendent of the Brockport Central School District, and incoming assistant commissioner of school reform and innovation at the New York State Department of Education