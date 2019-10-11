Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Candidates for Rochester City Council, East District
We continue our series of interviews with candidates on the ballot next month. Today, we sit down with the two contenders for the Rochester City Council's East District seat.
In studio:
- Mary Lupien, Democratic candidate for Rochester City Council’s East District
- Dave Sutliff-Atias, Green Party candidate for Rochester City Council’s East District