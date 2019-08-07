Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Green Party and Republican Party candidates for Rochester City Council
We welcome candidates for Rochester City Council. Earlier this summer, we sat down with candidates running in the Democratic primary. Now that the race has wrapped up, we hear from candidates running on the Green and Republican Party lines.
It’s an opportunity for the community to hear about the candidates’ platforms and priorities, and ask questions. In studio:
- Alex White, Green Party candidate in the South District
- Dave Sutliff-Atias, Green Party candidate in the Northeast District
- Chris Edes, Green Party candidate in the Northeast District
- Marcus Williams, Republican Party candidate in the South District