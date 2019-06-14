Connections: Candidates for Rochester City Council, Northwest District

Our series of conversations with candidates for Rochester City Council continues with candidates for the Northwest District – the seat being vacated by current Councilwoman Molly Clifford. In our first half hour, we’re joined by Jose Peo, a veteran, mortgage loan officer, and vice president of the Charlotte Community Association.

Then in our second half hour, former judge Leticia Astacio discusses her campaign and why she has decided to run. The candidates answer our questions and yours.

*Candidate LaShana Boose was unavailable to participate in any of the dates and times we offered for a discussion.