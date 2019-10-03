Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Analyzing 2019's best ads
What are the most popular and effective ads this year? And why did they stand out? We discuss those questions with RIT advertising students who recently attended Ad Week in New York City. We break down this year's best ads and discuss the current and future state of advertising.
In studio:
- Caleb Kulathum, senior at RIT
- Kiana Simons, senior at RIT
- Kevin Booker, junior at RIT
- Barry Strauber, professor of advertising in the School of Communication at RIT