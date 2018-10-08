Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: What to expect for the future of advertising
One of the most fluid and changing careers is advertising. It's an industry that has seen tremendous pressure coming from the disruptive forces of new technology. Ad execs hoped that we would all love those pop-up ads, but nope -- they have to get more creative to reach consumers.
Last week, 19 RIT students went to New York City for 2018 Advertising Week. We asked them to join us to discuss what they learned, and what we can expect in our own consuming future. Our guests:
- Barry Strauber, visiting lecturer in the School of Communication at RIT
- Daniel Monteagudo, student at RIT
- Bella Taylor, student at RIT
- Abi Vannostrand, student at RIT