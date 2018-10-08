© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: What to expect for the future of advertising

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 8, 2018 at 2:45 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

One of the most fluid and changing careers is advertising. It's an industry that has seen tremendous pressure coming from the disruptive forces of new technology. Ad execs hoped that we would all love those pop-up ads, but nope -- they have to get more creative to reach consumers.

Last week, 19 RIT students went to New York City for 2018 Advertising Week. We asked them to join us to discuss what they learned, and what we can expect in our own consuming future. Our guests:

  • Barry Strauber, visiting lecturer in the School of Communication at RIT
  • Daniel Monteagudo, student at RIT 
  • Bella Taylor, student at RIT
  • Abi Vannostrand, student at RIT

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
