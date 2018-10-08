Connections: What to expect for the future of advertising

One of the most fluid and changing careers is advertising. It's an industry that has seen tremendous pressure coming from the disruptive forces of new technology. Ad execs hoped that we would all love those pop-up ads, but nope -- they have to get more creative to reach consumers.

Last week, 19 RIT students went to New York City for 2018 Advertising Week. We asked them to join us to discuss what they learned, and what we can expect in our own consuming future. Our guests: