Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing cultural insensitivity in advertising

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 25, 2018 at 3:05 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Dove has faced backlash in recent months over what some critics say is cultural insensitivity in its ads. It's not the only brand that has faced this kind of criticism.

Our panel discusses why corporate America so often misses the mark, and how that might change. Our guests: 

  • Juanita Washington, editor-in-chief of BreakThru Magazine
  • Andrea Holland, public speaking and communications coach
  • Anne Esse, creative director and change strategist
  • Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière, creative arts advocate

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
