Connections: Evaluating the 2016 Super Bowl Ads And The Changing Face Of Advertising
It has been nearly one month since Super Bowl 50. Which commercials do you remember? At $5 million for 30 seconds of airtime, is a Super Bowl ad still worth the price? Our panel of advertising experts discusses that question, as well as new trends in the industry. We'll also look at this year's winners and losers, and what goes into creating a successful spot. Our guests:
- Mark Stone, managing partner and chief creative officer at Dixon Schwabl
- Tina Clark, manager of digital and social media strategy at Roberts Communications
- Kent Joshpe, co-owner and creative director for Antithesis Advertising
- Kevin O’Neill, professor of advertising at Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications