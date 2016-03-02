© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
It has been nearly one month since Super Bowl 50. Which commercials do you remember? At $5 million for 30 seconds of airtime, is a Super Bowl ad still worth the price? Our panel of advertising experts discusses that question, as well as new trends in the industry. We'll also look at this year's winners and losers, and what goes into creating a successful spot. Our guests:

Connections: Evaluating the 2016 Super Bowl Ads And The Changing Face Of Advertising

WXXI News | By Megan Mack
Published March 2, 2016 at 5:21 PM EST
It has been nearly one month since Super Bowl 50. Which commercials do you remember? At $5 million for 30 seconds of airtime, is a Super Bowl ad still worth the price? Our panel of advertising experts discusses that question, as well as new trends in the industry. We'll also look at this year's winners and losers, and what goes into creating a successful spot. Our guests:

Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
