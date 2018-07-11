Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Is using CGI in advertising ethical?
Some brands are using CGI in their advertising, and consumers can’t tell that the images are not real humans. Is that ethical? Will CGI define the future of advertising?
We talk to experts about this trend. Our guests:
- Scott Malouf, attorney whose work focuses on the intersection between social media and the law
- Anne Esse, creative director and change strategist
- Dan Mulcahy, creative director for Bush Communications
- Jennifer Grygiel, assistant professor of communications at Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications