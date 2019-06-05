Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How is New York State addressing climate change?
Governor Andrew Cuomo says a climate action bill is not among his priorities for the final days of the legislative session. And while some Democrats in Albany are pushing to pass the Climate and Community Protection Act, it appears that the session will end without significant climate action.
Our guests discuss their views on what the state could do to address climate change. They also discuss their expectations for state action, given complete Democratic control.
- Sue Hughes-Smith, environmental educator and founding member of the Rochester People’s Climate Coalition
- Mark Dunlea, executive director of the Green Education and Legal Fund