© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: How "intimacy choreography" is changing performances on stage and on screen

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 7, 2019 at 2:22 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

How have intimate scenes on stage, on television, and in film changed in the era of #MeToo and #TimesUp? "Intimacy choreography" is on the rise. The goal is to help actors feel safe and secure during scenes in which their characters are vulnerable.

Those principles are being applied in productions in Rochester. We talk members of a local performance who have gone through the training. In studio:

  • Ralph Meranto, artistic director of the JCC, and director of the JCC’s production of “Oklahoma!”
  • Jace Meyer-Crosby, intimacy director for the JCC’s production of “Oklahoma!”
  • Drew Jensen, actor in the JCC’s production of “Oklahoma!”
  • Jennie Gilardoni, actor in the JCC’s production of “Oklahoma!”

Tags

Arts & Lifefilmtelevisiontheater1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More