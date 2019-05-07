Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How "intimacy choreography" is changing performances on stage and on screen
How have intimate scenes on stage, on television, and in film changed in the era of #MeToo and #TimesUp? "Intimacy choreography" is on the rise. The goal is to help actors feel safe and secure during scenes in which their characters are vulnerable.
Those principles are being applied in productions in Rochester. We talk members of a local performance who have gone through the training. In studio:
- Ralph Meranto, artistic director of the JCC, and director of the JCC’s production of “Oklahoma!”
- Jace Meyer-Crosby, intimacy director for the JCC’s production of “Oklahoma!”
- Drew Jensen, actor in the JCC’s production of “Oklahoma!”
- Jennie Gilardoni, actor in the JCC’s production of “Oklahoma!”