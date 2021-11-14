-
New York State announced new capacity guidelines for event venues last week. According to the state, "Congregate commercial and social events...such as…
-
During a lesson on the civil rights movement and Rosa Parks, a young Latino boy asks, "Where did we sit on the bus?" His teacher couldn't answer the…
-
Geva Theatre Center is kicking off its new season with what it's calling an innovative and unconventional production. "Recognition Radio" is a series of…
-
A powerful play at the Multi-Use Community Cultural Center is generating conversations about race. “Blues for Mister Charlie” is an award-winning work by…
-
ConnectionsA new play on stage at the JCC CenterStage is generating conversations about race in America. “Division Street” is the latest project by playwright Jason…
-
How have intimate scenes on stage, on television, and in film changed in the era of #MeToo and #TimesUp? "Intimacy choreography" is on the rise. The goal…
-
We preview a historic production of the August Wilson play, “Fences,” in Rochester. Members of the cast and crew of NTID’s production join us to discuss…
-
ConnectionsA new play at the JCC CenterStage Theatre explores the life and work of Dr. Ruth Westheimer. The radio and television sex therapist has helped change the…
-
Connections11th annual Sankofa Theatre Festival celebrates the bicentennial observance of Frederick Douglass’ birthday. We discuss an upcoming play based on his…
-
When's the last time you gave someone a standing ovation? We have a little debate over when to stand, and when to stay seated. The critics say that we…