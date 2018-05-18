Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Debating the standing ovation
When's the last time you gave someone a standing ovation? We have a little debate over when to stand, and when to stay seated. The critics say that we stand too often, and that has removed the meaning of standing ovations. It's the adult version of "everyone gets a trophy." Or is it?
Our guests:
- Michelle Brown, actor
- Ralph Meranto, artistic director of the JCC CenterStage
- Eric Grode, director of the Goldring Arts Journalism Program at the Newhouse School at Syracuse University
- Brenda Tremblay, host and producer for Classical 91.5