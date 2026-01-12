© 2026 WXXI News
Dialogue on Disability — The Move to Include podcast

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 12, 2026 at 3:55 PM EST
Veronica Volk and Noelle E.C. Evans with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, January 12, 2025
WXXI News

It's WXXI's annual Dialogue on Disability Week. We begin our coverage with a new podcast that puts the voices of people with disabilities front and center.

The Move to Include podcast launches Monday. Produced by WXXI's Veronica Volk and hosted by education reporter/producer Noelle E. C. Evans, it dives into self-advocates’ experiences navigating systems like the workforce, health care access, relationships, and more.

Guests share the moments that shaped them and the changes they’re working toward in their own lives and communities. We bring you the first episode and discuss what’s coming next.

Our guests:

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk and is part of Dialogue on Disability Week — a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies — in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
