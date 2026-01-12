Dialogue on Disability — The Move to Include podcast

WXXI News

It's WXXI's annual Dialogue on Disability Week. We begin our coverage with a new podcast that puts the voices of people with disabilities front and center.

The Move to Include podcast launches Monday. Produced by WXXI's Veronica Volk and hosted by education reporter/producer Noelle E. C. Evans, it dives into self-advocates’ experiences navigating systems like the workforce, health care access, relationships, and more.

Guests share the moments that shaped them and the changes they’re working toward in their own lives and communities. We bring you the first episode and discuss what’s coming next.

Our guests:



Veronica Volk, executive producer of the Move to Include podcast, and executive producer and director of podcast strategy for WXXI Public Media

Noelle E. C. Evans, host of the Move to Include podcast, and education reporter/producer for WXXI News

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk and is part of Dialogue on Disability Week — a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies — in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.