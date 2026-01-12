Grant program for neighborhood groups accepting applications

The city of Rochester, ESL Federal Credit Union, and the Rochester Area Community Foundation have announced that applications are open for the second round of Neighbors in Action funding.

The grant program is open to neighborhood associations, block clubs, and other community organizations based in the city of Rochester. Eligible projects include community beautification efforts such as gardens and public art, neighborhood events, youth and senior programs, environmental sustainability projects, and education- and health-focused initiatives.

The grant program is intended to empower residents and bring them together to take action to strengthen and improve their neighborhoods.

More information on the grant program and application materials can be found on the city's website.