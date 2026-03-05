Congressional leaders ratchet up demand for detention center specifics

Federal officials are being pressed to explain plans for a downtown immigrant detention facility by next Friday.

That request is coming from Rochester’s Congressional leaders, citing community concern and what they described as inaccurate or incomplete information that the administration has put out since WXXI News first reported the project proposal last week.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a list of questions Thursday in a joint letter also signed by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Joe Morelle.

The questions seek specifics on the designs for the leased space inside the Kenneth B. Keating Federal Building and Courthouse — including a claim that Customs and Border Protection wants to include an 1,800-square-foot workout facility for staff, which would be roughly the size of a three-bedroom house.

Lawmakers also want a cost breakdown, construction timeline, and an accounting of other planning efforts, and information about the size and capacity of the detention cells.

The letter was sent to Rodney Scott, commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Edward Forst, administrator of the U.S. General Services Administration, or GSA.

“We remain staunchly opposed to this plan and our constituents expect answers to these basic questions which should have already been made public,” the lawmakers wrote. "We ask that your provide written responses to this letter by no later than March 13, 2026."

The letter underscores the dearth of detail available about the project, the conflicting accounts surrounding its planning, and the unresponsiveness thus far of the agencies involved. A formal congressional inquiry like this is traditionally a way to pressure an agency to respond to lawmakers’ questions.

In addition to the three federal lawmakers, state, county and city elected leaders, along with community groups including legal service organizations have voiced opposition to the plan in recent days.

GSA has thus far not responded to WXXI News’ multiple requests since Friday, seeking answers to questions similar to those outlined in the lawmakers’ letter. The agency provided only a general statement in response to the initial report that it is focused on "optimizing the federal footprint, and providing the best workplaces for our federal agencies to meet their mission.”

The agency did not immediately respond to additional questions posed in an email Thursday, and has not returned voicemail messages.

Border Patrol, which included the project in its 2025 budget request, has said through a spokesperson that this is a GSA project, and referred questions to that agency.

The building on State Street houses federal courts, and various federal offices ranging from the U.S. Attorney’s Office to the Small Business Administration, as well as congressional offices for Schumer and Gillibrand and a daycare. Early records of the project show that Border Patrol would seek to lease the vacant former Post Office space in the building.